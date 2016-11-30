Quantcast
Baltimore nonprofit awarded $2M grant for Family Violence Project

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Baltimore-based nonprofit Family and Children’s Services has been awarded $2 million over a two-year period by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention through the Victims of Crime Act, organization officials announced Wednesday. The grant, the largest in the 167-year history of FCS, will be used to implement the agency’s Family Violence Project, a comprehensive, holistic, ...

