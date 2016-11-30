Quantcast
Dr. Joseph R. Scalea | UM School of Medicine

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

scalea-joseph-um-school-of-medicineJoseph R. Scalea, MD, assistant professor of surgery in the University of Maryland School of Medicine and director of pancreas and islet cell transplantation in the division of transplantation in the UM SOM Department of Surgery, has received the American Surgical Association Foundation Fellowship. This prestigious award supports gifted young surgeons who choose careers in investigation and academic surgery.

