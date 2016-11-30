Quantcast
HEATHER P. PEIRCE v. LINDA FAZENBAKER

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Judicial notice At the conclusion of a trial in the Circuit Court for Alleghany County, the jury returned a verdict in favor of Linda Fazenbaker, appellee, and against Heather P. Peirce, M.D., appellant. In that action, Ms. Fazenbaker alleged, inter alia, that Dr. Peirce committed malpractice when she failed to appreciate ...

