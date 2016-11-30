HEATHER P. PEIRCE v. LINDA FAZENBAKER

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Judicial notice At the conclusion of a trial in the Circuit Court for Alleghany County, the jury returned a verdict in favor of Linda Fazenbaker, appellee, and against Heather P. Peirce, M.D., appellant. In that action, Ms. Fazenbaker alleged, inter alia, that Dr. Peirce committed malpractice when she failed to appreciate ...