JOHN ALBERT BARTON, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property under $1,000 Appellant, John Albert Barton, III, was tried and convicted, in his first trial, involving separate victims, of theft of property with a value of at least $1,000 but less than $10,000 by a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County (Sexton, J.). ...

