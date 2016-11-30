JOHN ALBERT BARTON, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property under $1,000 Appellant, John Albert Barton, III, was tried and convicted, in his first trial, involving separate victims, of theft of property with a value of at least $1,000 but less than $10,000 by a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County (Sexton, J.). ...