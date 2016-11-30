Quantcast
Don't Miss

KYLE WAYNE FISHER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Obstructing a police officer and obstruction of justice Appellant, Kyle Wayne Fisher, was tried and convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Charles County (Simpson, Jr. J.) of obstructing or hindering a police officer and obstruction of justice, pursuant to the Criminal Law Article § 9–306. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]