Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – Dec. 1, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility, Indefinite suspension: Maryland attorney who knew that Maryland Bar Counsel was investigating complaints against her falsely stated on application form for the District of Columbia Bar that there were no outstanding complaints against her. After this misrepresentation was discovered, she was suspended from the District of Columbia Bar for one year ...

