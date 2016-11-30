Marriott’s Westin Hotels & Resorts debuts in Hamburg

Share this: Email

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Bestheda-based hotel giant Marriott International Inc., announced Wednesday the official unveiling of The Westin Hamburg, marking the brand's debut in the German city. Overlooking Germany's famed port city, the hotel resides within the Elbphilharmonie: Hamburg's new architectural landmark, home to two esteemed concert halls as well as luxury residences. Reimagined ...