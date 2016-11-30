Bill McMahon being sworn in as the new Howard County sheriff

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ELLICOTT CITY — Bill McMahon is being sworn in as the new Howard County sheriff. McMahon is being sworn in Wednesday at the Howard County Circuit Courthouse in Ellicott City. Gov. Larry Hogan announced his appointment earlier this month. McMahon served as Howard County chief of police from 2006 to 2014. He is a 30-year resident of ...