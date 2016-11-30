Quantcast
Police: Man arrested for bomb threat at Md. MVA building

By: Associated Press November 30, 2016

BELTSVILLE — Police say they have arrested a man they say threatened to detonate a bomb at a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration building in Beltsville. Maryland State Police said 60-year-old Christopher Louis Adams was arrested without incident on Tuesday. Police say he was arrested on a warrant for threats to commit mass violence and threats to ...

