McCormick CEO Lawrence Kurzius to succeed Alan Wilson as chairman

Alan D. Wilson, executive chairman of the board and former CEO of McCormick & Company, will end his eight-year tenure as chairman, effective Jan. 31. CEO Lawrence Kurzius will take over as chairman, on top of his current duties, the Sparks-based spice giant announced Wednesday. Wilson, who worked for the McCormick for 23 years, will continue ...