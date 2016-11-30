Odell Dickerson Jr. and Tammy Turner | FCS

Odell Dickerson Jr., the chief operating officer of New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, and Tammy Turner, the chief legal counsel for Baltimore City Public Schools, have been appointed to the board of directors of Family and Children’s Services, a nonprofit based in Baltimore for more than 165 years.

Dickerson has been full-time staff with the 8,000-member church since 2000 and is its first and only COO. He is responsible for New Psalmist’s day-to-day operations and also serves as chief of staff for the ministry, operation and business office staff. He has also played an integral part in spearheading multiple successful fundraising campaigns for the church.

Outside of his roles at New Psalmist, Odell consults for his own LLC, Odellexec Enterprises, and Changes Can Happen LLC.

Turner is responsible for managing all legal affairs involving the school district, which services more than 10,000 employees and 84,000 students. She also serves as the primary adviser to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and the Office of the CEO on all issues related to local, state and federal law and policies. Turner has a well-deserved reputation as an exceptional advocate and leader, with proven ability to think strategically while demonstrating a practical, business-oriented approach.

