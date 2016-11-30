Quantcast
Prince George’s Council member charged with drunken driving

By: Associated Press November 30, 2016

  UPPER MARLBORO — A Prince George's County Council member has been charged with drunken driving. Maryland state police say Council member Mel Franklin crashed a county-owned vehicle into a car at a red light on Nov. 21. Police say two people in the car he hit were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Police say ...

