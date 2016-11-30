Quantcast
SUSAN B. HAZEN, et al., v. ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MARYLAND, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2016

Administrative law -- Real property -- Merger of lots This appeal arises out of a dispute concerning two contiguous residential lots owned by appellee Crystal Creek Properties, LLC (“Crystal Creek”), adjacent to a lot owned by Susan Hazen and her son Joshua Hazen, appellants (“the Hazens”). At issue is whether the two lots owned by Crystal ...

