Sneak a peek inside these Harbor Point apartments

Slide 1 Slide 1 Rendering showing the 11th floor pool deck of the 1405 Point apartment building in Harbor Point. Slide 2 Slide 2 The main entrance lobby of the 1405 Point apartment building at Harbor Point that is currently under construction. Slide 3 Slide 3 This rendering depicts the interior of one of the 289 units at 1405 Point. Slide 4 Slide 4 The amenity space planned for 1405 Point apartments at Harbor Point. Overlays Previous Next Previous Next

New renderings provide a sense of what the apartment building 1405 Point’s interior will look like when construction is complete.

Beatty Development Group released the rendering on Thursday showing the interior of an apartment, the residents’ lounge and the 11th floor pool deck.

1405 Point — a 17-story building with 289 apartments — is the first primarily residential building at the Harbor Point development. It will also feature 18,000 square feet of retail space. Construction started on the building in April and is expected to be complete late next year.

The $1 billion Harbor Point development also includes the 21-story Exelon tower and the Thames Street Wharf building that sold for $89 million two years ago. The next building in the development’s pipeline is the Wills Wharf building that will provide 220,000 square feet of space and a 156-room Canopy Hotel.