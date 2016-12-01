Dr. James E. Vogel | Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Plastic surgeon Dr. James E. Vogel, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the Division of plastic surgery, was presented with the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery’s Golden Follicle Award at the 2016 annual meeting.

The Golden Follicle Award was presented by members of the ISHRS to Vogel for his exceptional clinical contributions to the field of hair restoration surgery.

The ISHRS is a global nonprofit medical association and the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration with more than 1,200 members throughout 70 countries worldwide.

Vogel leads his own private practice in Baltimore and specializes in a wide range of plastic surgery procedures. He is the author of numerous articles and book chapters on hair restoration surgery, co-teaches the hair restoration course at annual plastic surgery meetings and is especially for his known for his work on corrective hair transplants.

