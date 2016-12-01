Eboni Kirkland | Visit Baltimore

Eboni Kirkland has been promoted to sales assistant with Visit Baltimore. Kirkland joined the organization in 2014 as a part-time call center information specialist and was promoted to national group housing assistant. In her new role, she will be responsible for supporting the day-to-day operations of the convention sales team.

Kirkland came to Visit Baltimore with a combined four years of hotel experience at The Holiday inn Express at the Stadiums, the Holiday Inn Express at the BWI Airport and The Brexton Hotel. She is a graduate of Coppin State University and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

