Eboni Kirkland | Visit Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2016

kirkland-eboni-visit-baltimoreEboni Kirkland has been promoted to sales assistant with Visit Baltimore. Kirkland joined the organization in 2014 as a part-time call center information specialist and was promoted to national group housing assistant. In her new role, she will be responsible for supporting the day-to-day operations of the convention sales team.

Kirkland came to Visit Baltimore with a combined four years of hotel experience at The Holiday inn Express at the Stadiums, the Holiday Inn Express at the BWI Airport and The Brexton Hotel. She is a graduate of Coppin State University and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

