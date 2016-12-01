Geoff Genth | Kramon & Graham

Geoff Genth, co-chair of the nonprofit practice group with Kramon & Graham, has been elected to the board of directors of Middle Grades Partnership, a nationally recognized education-based nonprofit. MGP increases educational opportunities for academically promising Baltimore City youth through public and private school partnerships.

Genth brings decades of experience to the organization in risk management and governance matters involving independent schools and other nonprofit entities. In addition, Genth is a trial lawyer with broad experience in complex business disputes and professional-liability cases. He has extensive experience handling disputes among shareholders of closely-held corporations.

Past president of the board of governors of the Maryland Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and a former chair of the board of Hopewell Cancer Support, Inc., Genth is a longtime trustee of the Jane Egenton Foundation.

