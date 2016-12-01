Last defendant faces sentencing in Md. resort-area fraud case

Share this: Email

BALTIMORE — The last of three defendants faces sentencing in a federal bank-fraud case involving real-estate deals near the vacation destinations of Deep Creek Lake, Maryland, and Cheat Lake, West Virginia. The scheduled sentencing Thursday of Louis Strosnider of Oakland would end the nearly 3-year-old case in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Strosnider pleaded guilty in 2014 ...