Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland conference promotes ‘value-added agriculture’

By: Associated Press December 1, 2016

STEVENSVILLE — A Maryland state agency is promoting fresh ideas in agriculture during a one-day conference in Stevensville. Thursday's Grow Maryland Summit is sponsored by the Rural Maryland Council, a state rural development agency. The meeting is about value-added agriculture. That's an umbrella term covering on-farm production of everything from wine to wood chips. It includes meat ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]