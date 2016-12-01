In this ad made by Baltimore firm, dad in dirty furnace scolds son

Most of us have been there — as adults, we sometimes still get scolded by our parents for one reason or another. In an ad produced by a Baltimore-based creative agency, a dad reprimands his son from inside a dirty furnace, imploring him to change the filter.

Kapowza made the advertisement in November for FilterBuy, an Alabama online retailer that sells American-made furnace filters.

The company directed, produced and edited the ad in Maryland. Kapowza partnered with CharmCine, also of Maryland, which provided equipment and shot the commercial under the agency’s direction; they spent about a day shooting it in a basement in Havre de Grace. The ad features actors from Maryland and Washington, and a furnace that fits one angry dad.

You can’t watch this dad chew out his son on broadcast or cable networks yet. Instead, the spot is running mainly on social media channels such as YouTube and Facebook.

The ad was cut into :15, :30 and :60 spots. You can see the minute-long version below.

<a href="http://www.vimeo.com/190885722">http://www.vimeo.com/190885722</a>