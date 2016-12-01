Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. task force set to vote on use of youth restraints

By: Associated Press December 1, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A state task force is set to vote on recommendations on the use of restraints on youths in the juvenile justice system. The task force is scheduled to meet Thursday in Annapolis. The panel has met several times this year. It has been studying the use of restraints and searches of children in the juvenile ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]