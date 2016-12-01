Photos: Harford County Public Library Foundation’s annual gala

More than $103,000 was raised at Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 12th annual gala, “An Evening in the Stacks: 70 Years in the Family Business” Nov. 5 at the Abingdon Library.

The funds raised during the gala will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s Rolling Reader, Silver Reader, Little Leapers, Little Leapers 3.5, Summer Reading Challenge, Winter Reading and Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math (STREAM) initiatives, author discussions and speaker series, purchase of new materials, nonprofit grant database and other innovative programming initiatives.

The evening’s theme focused on the 70th anniversary of the founding of Harford County Public Library. Honorary chairs of the event were Frank and Rosemary Hajek. More than 700 guests attended the annual gala.

The extensive menu featured hors d’oeuvres and stations by Laurrapin and Wegmans with desserts from Flavor Cupcakery, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli and Wegman’s. Specialty drinks, microbrews, a bourbon bar and gourmet coffee/tea were provided by Coffee Coffee, Jim’s BottleWorks, Independent Brewing Company and Laurrapin.

Nearly $25,000 was raised at the live auction, which was conducted by Derek Hopkins, Harford County’s register of wills, and assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured a trip to the Adriatic Coast of Italy; a girls day out followed by date night in Washington, dinner for 10 catered by Laurrapin, a children’s birthday party in the newly renovated children’s department at the Bel Air Library, naming a street in the Town of Bel Air, tickets to Harford County’s top galas and events in 2017, tickets and dinner to the Orioles’ Opening Day in 2017 and a seven-night stay at Legacy Dunes Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

Presenting sponsors were Richardson’s, Saxon’s Diamond Centers, Waste Industries and Wegmans. Headlining sponsors were The Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Daily Record, Events By I Did It Myself, Frank Hajek & Associates, Hart to Heart Transportation, I95 Business, ixi, Keene Dodge, The Kelly Group, Laurrapin, M&T Bank, Revolution Event Design and Production, Peoples Bank and WXCY 103.7 FM. Premier sponsors were Allstate/McCool Insurance, APGFCU, Booz Allen Hamilton, Comcast, Harford Mutual, Huether-McClelland Foundation, Jim’s BottleWorks, Joseph’s, Manns Woodward Studios, NVS Salon Spa, Oak Contracting, LLC, PNC Bank, Select Event Rentals, Spa on the Boulevard and TENAX Technologies.

