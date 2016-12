Richard Waxman has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and a member of the YWG Team. He will specialize in residential sales and has lived in Reisterstown for 12 years.

Waxman earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer management and marketing from Glasgow Caledonian University and is an active on the JLL leadership council.

