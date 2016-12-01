Quantcast
UMD’s Smith School launches business analytics degree program

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2016

Companies looking for business insights based on data will have a chance to partner with the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business in a new Master of Science in business analytics program, university officials announced Thursday. "They can inform us what skills they are looking for in graduates, and we can use their ...

