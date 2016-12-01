Where to eat around courthouses in Maryland

We’ve all been in court with clients when they ask that most important of questions: “Is there any place around here to get lunch?”

I’m sure you have your go-to spots in your jurisdictions. But what if you’re in an unfamiliar county during a lunch break?

I called circuit courts around the state to find out the places they recommend grabbing a bite to eat. If you want to add any places to the list, please use the comments section below.

Allegany County: City Lights Café (where all the judges and lawyers hang out); Queen City Creamery (located in downtown Cumberland)

Anne Arundel County: Luna Blu (a judges’ favorite); Rams Head Tavern (lawyers go here for a victory beer and burger)

Baltimore County: Towson Tavern; 7 West; Casa Mia

Baltimore city: Argosy Café; Werner’s

Calvert County: Dream Weaver Cafe

Caroline County: Market Street Pub

Carroll County: Courthouse Café (located downstairs in the courthouse)

Cecil County: Spork

Charles County: Casey Jones

Dorchester County: Snappers; High Spot

Frederick County: Wags; The Tasting Room (the “place to be seen,” I was told)

Garrett County: Uno’s; Dutch’s at Silver Tree; Cornish Café; Dotties Grill

Harford County: Sunny Day Care; Vagabond Sandwich Company; Buontempo Brothers; Magerks

Howard County: C&B Deli (“freaking awesome”); Kelsey’s Restaurant; Bare Bones Grill and Brewery

Kent County: Lemon Leaf Cafe; Luisa’s Cucina Italiana

Montgomery County: Gordon Biersch; Giuseppi’s Pizza

Prince George’s County: Old Towne Inn

Queen Anne’s County: O’Shucks Irish Pub; Commerce Street Creamery

Somerset County: The Washington Inn & Tavern (“high end”); Caesar’s Pizza Palace

St. Mary’s County: The Front Porch

Talbot County: Doc’s Downtown Grille; Washington Street Pub

Washington County: Pretzel Time (they make fresh sandwiches with pretzel dough); The Plum (fresh sandwiches, soups and salads near the courthouse); Rhubarb House (delicious adult milkshakes)

Wicomico County: Old Towne Deli; Maya Della’s Pizzeria; Roadie Joe’s; Acorn Market;

Worcester County: Harvest Moon