Where to eat around courthouses in Maryland

We’ve all been in court with clients when they ask that most important of questions: “Is there any place around here to get lunch?”
I’m sure you have your go-to spots in your jurisdictions. But what if you’re in an unfamiliar county during a lunch break?
I called circuit courts around the state to find out the places they recommend grabbing a bite to eat. If you want to add any places to the list, please use the comments section below.
Allegany County: City Lights Café (where all the judges and lawyers hang out); Queen City Creamery (located in downtown Cumberland)
Anne Arundel County: Luna Blu (a judges’ favorite); Rams Head Tavern (lawyers go here for a victory beer and burger)
Baltimore County: Towson Tavern; 7 West; Casa Mia
Baltimore city: Argosy Café; Werner’s
Calvert County: Dream Weaver Cafe
Caroline County: Market Street Pub
Carroll County: Courthouse Café (located downstairs in the courthouse)
Cecil County: Spork
Charles County: Casey Jones
Dorchester County: Snappers; High Spot
Frederick County: Wags; The Tasting Room (the “place to be seen,” I was told)
Garrett County: Uno’s; Dutch’s at Silver Tree; Cornish Café; Dotties Grill
Harford County: Sunny Day Care; Vagabond Sandwich Company; Buontempo Brothers; Magerks
Howard County: C&B Deli (“freaking awesome”); Kelsey’s Restaurant; Bare Bones Grill and Brewery
Kent County: Lemon Leaf Cafe; Luisa’s Cucina Italiana
Montgomery County: Gordon Biersch; Giuseppi’s Pizza
Prince George’s County: Old Towne Inn
Queen Anne’s County: O’Shucks Irish Pub; Commerce Street Creamery
Somerset County: The Washington Inn & Tavern (“high end”); Caesar’s Pizza Palace
St. Mary’s County: The Front Porch
Talbot County: Doc’s Downtown Grille; Washington Street Pub
Washington County: Pretzel Time (they make fresh sandwiches with pretzel dough); The Plum (fresh sandwiches, soups and salads near the courthouse); Rhubarb House (delicious adult milkshakes)
Wicomico County: Old Towne Deli; Maya Della’s Pizzeria; Roadie Joe’s; Acorn Market;
Worcester County: Harvest Moon