Where to eat around courthouses in Maryland

We’ve all been in court with clients when they ask that most important of questions: “Is there any place around here to get lunch?”
I’m sure you have your go-to spots in your jurisdictions. But what if you’re in an unfamiliar county during a lunch break?
I called circuit courts around the state to find out the places they recommend grabbing a bite to eat. If you want to add any places to the list, please use the comments section below.
Allegany County: City Lights Café (where all the judges and lawyers hang out); Queen City Creamery (located in downtown Cumberland)
Anne Arundel County: Luna Blu (a judges’ favorite); Rams Head Tavern (lawyers go here for a victory beer and burger)
Baltimore County: Towson Tavern; 7 West; Casa Mia
Baltimore city: Argosy Café; Werner’s
Calvert County: Dream Weaver Cafe
Caroline County: Market Street Pub
Carroll County: Courthouse Café (located downstairs in the courthouse)
Cecil County: Spork
Charles County: Casey Jones
Dorchester County: Snappers; High Spot
Frederick County: Wags; The Tasting Room (the “place to be seen,” I was told)
Garrett County: Uno’s; Dutch’s at Silver Tree; Cornish Café; Dotties Grill
Harford County: Sunny Day Care; Vagabond Sandwich Company; Buontempo Brothers; Magerks
Howard County: C&B Deli (“freaking awesome”); Kelsey’s Restaurant; Bare Bones Grill and Brewery
Kent County: Lemon Leaf Cafe; Luisa’s Cucina Italiana
Montgomery County: Gordon Biersch; Giuseppi’s Pizza
Prince George’s County: Old Towne Inn
Queen Anne’s County: O’Shucks Irish Pub; Commerce Street Creamery
Somerset County: The Washington Inn & Tavern (“high end”); Caesar’s Pizza Palace
St. Mary’s County: The Front Porch
Talbot County: Doc’s Downtown Grille; Washington Street Pub
Washington County: Pretzel Time (they make fresh sandwiches with pretzel dough); The Plum (fresh sandwiches, soups and salads near the courthouse); Rhubarb House (delicious adult milkshakes)
Wicomico County: Old Towne Deli; Maya Della’s Pizzeria; Roadie Joe’s; Acorn Market;
Worcester County: Harvest Moon
California Tortilla in Montgomery County is great if you’re interested in Tex Mex and is within a block of the Maryland Circuit Court for Montgomery County. For the uninitiated California Tortilla is a local operation and is fast growing. They now have a number of locations. I like these places better than GB, because in my experience the staff at GB has been rude a number of times. There is also Potbelly within a block of the Maryland Circuit Court for Montgomery County.
If you’re doing business at the Silver Spring location of the District Court for Montgomery County, Tastee Diner is within two blocks and is a great meal at a reasonable price. Don’t be surprised if you see your adversary there. It is a hangout for police officers.
If you’re in Anne Arundel County doing either research at the law library or work in the Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals, or the district or circuit courts Graul’s market has great corned beef sandwiches and is within walking distance of the library and all of your courts. In the same shopping center as Graul’s is Naval Bagels. The bagels are amazing. I would bet they’ve been baked within a couple hours of being served.
Also in Annapolis, it is a few blocks away but no worse than Ram’s Head, and definitely worth the drive; Chick and Ruth’s Deli is an institution. The sandwiches are named after Maryland politicians. The Larry Hogan Cheese Steak is amazing.
Not only am I a great food critic, but I’m a great paralegal. Need work done. Send me an email sethm125@aol.com. (240) 643-7142.