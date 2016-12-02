Andrew Persons, Anna Dennis, Fiver Soraruf and Jessica Pagan-Aello | Design Collective

Andrew Persons, AIA; Anna Dennis, PLA, ASLA, LEED Green Associate; Fiver Soraruf, AIA, LEED AP; and Jessica Pagan-Aello, AIA, NCARB have been promoted to associate at Design Collective, a multi-disciplinary design firm specializing in the architecture, planning, interiors, landscape architecture and graphics.

Persons has been a valued employee at Design Collective for more than nine years. He has been involved in many of the firm’s most complex science, technology and laboratory projects, including several for the University of Maryland Baltimore. Andrew is presently working on UMB’s Health Sciences Facility III, a state-of-the-art biomedical research facility designed to further elevate UMB’s standing as one of the top research institutions in the country.

A landscape architect with more than 11 years of experience, Dennis has extensive experience in the design and construction of mixed-use development, streetscape and public open space design, as well as charrette-based master planning. Her portfolio features a variety of urban mixed-use, multi-family residential, traditional neighborhood, town center and student housing design. She is currently working on Eastside Bond, a major transit-oriented mixed-use development in Pittsburgh.

An architect with over nine years of experience, Soraruf received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and Art History from Hobart and William Smith and his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Currently, Fiver is working on several major mixed-use projects in the Washington Metro area, including Ripley East and The Blairs – Blocks F1 and F2 – in Silver Spring.

Pagan-Aello is a registered architect with more than seven years of professional experience at Design Collective. She has worked on some of the firm’s most notable mixed-use student housing projects, including Westside Hall at University of New Haven and Nine East 33rd for Johns Hopkins University. Pagan-Aello is now working on the expansive New Housing Village for the University of South Florida in Tampa and The New Cultural Center, a mixed-use arts community in Columbia.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.