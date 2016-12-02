Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore open to sale of Hollins and Broadway markets

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 2, 2016

Baltimore wants private owners or operators to take control of and redevelop two more of its public markets. The Baltimore Development Corp. issued request for proposals on Friday from parties interested in purchasing or leasing and redeveloping the city-owned Hollins Market and Broadway Market. “The city’s public markets are not only sources of food for our citizens, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]