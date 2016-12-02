Quantcast
CHARLES WINGLER v. STEPHANIE WILKING

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2016

Estates and trusts -- Personal representative -- Litigation in bad faith or sans substantial justification Four months after prevailing on summary judgment, the two defendants moved for an award of their fees and expenses under Md. Rule 1-341. The Circuit Court for Carroll County granted the motion and awarded almost $54,000.00 in fees and expenses against ...

