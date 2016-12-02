Quantcast
Don't Miss

Former Gilman student earns Rhodes Scholarship

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2016

Peter Merritt, a graduate of the Gilman School in Baltimore and Yale University, was named a Rhodes Scholar during an announcement ceremony Nov. 29. Merritt, who graduated this year from Yale with a double major in political science and economics, will join three other current Yale students to study at the University of Oxford in England ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]