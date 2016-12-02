Ginger Payne | Acme Paper & Supply

Ginger Payne has joined Acme Paper & Supply Company as an account manager. She will service Acme’s health care and hospitality clients in Washington and Virginia.

Payne has extensive experience working in health care and hospitality settings, specializing in commercial kitchen equipment, packaging and smallwares. Prior to joining Acme’s team, she worked with the U.S. Department of State for the Russian Consulate, managing the consulate’s events and food service programs. She has also worked with Medstar Washington Hospital Center, and Creative Catering of Virginia.

Payne earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Northeastern University and holds an associate’s degree in business from Tidewater Community College.

