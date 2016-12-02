Quantcast
Mall of America, the nation’s largest, hires its first black Santa Claus

By: Associated Press December 2, 2016

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The nation's largest mall is hosting its first-ever black Santa Claus this this weekend. The Star-Tribune reports The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis hired Larry Jefferson to play Kris Kringle from Thursday to Sunday as part of its Santa Experience. Santa Experience co-owner Landon Luther says they "want Santa to be for everyone, ...

