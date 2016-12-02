Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. philanthropist to pay for Washington Monument elevator fix

By: Associated Press December 2, 2016

WASHINGTON — A project to modernize the Washington Monument's elevator, estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million, will be paid for by businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein, officials announced Friday. In a statement, the National Park Service said the project will correct ongoing mechanical, electrical and computer issues that have closed the monument since Aug. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]