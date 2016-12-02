Quantcast
Maryland economic development panel to meet

By: Associated Press December 2, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Economic Development Commission is scheduled to meet. The panel chaired by Anirban Basu is meeting in Annapolis on Friday. Officials are set to provide updates on Maryland Department of Commerce activities. The commission oversees the department's efforts to attract and retain businesses and jobs in the state. The panel draws on the expertise of the ...

