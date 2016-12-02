Md. pharma firm effects 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Share this: Email

A company that specializes in gene-based medicine on Thursday effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. By combining 10 outstanding shares for 1 new share, Gaithersburg-based Genvec Inc. intends to regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. GenVec's total shares of common stock outstanding were reduced from about 22.73 million shares ...