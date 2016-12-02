Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. pharma firm effects 1-for-10 reverse stock split

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2016

A company that specializes in gene-based medicine on Thursday effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. By combining 10 outstanding shares for 1 new share, Gaithersburg-based Genvec Inc. intends to regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. GenVec's total shares of common stock outstanding were reduced from about 22.73 million shares ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]