MGM National Harbor certified for energy, environmental design

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2016

A Maryland casino resort set to open this month has received recognition for its environmentally-friendly design. The U.S. Green Building Council has given Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification to MGM National Harbor. The resort in Prince George's County is set to open Dec. 8, and has 308 hotel rooms, a 125,000-square-foot casino, 12  food ...

