Maryland panel issues regulatory reform recommendations

By: Associated Press December 2, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland commission has issued a report and recommendations on regulatory reform. Gov. Larry Hogan, who formed the panel, announced Thursday his administration will move forward with all 187 recommendations. The commission's workgroups examined regulations based on four sets of criteria. They include whether regulations could be streamlined or clarified, modernized, stripped of obsolete references ...

