MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

Salary range is $59,072 to $140,794.

Closing Date: 01/02/2017

Montgomery County Government – Office of the County Attorney seeks to fill a full-time Assistant County Attorney position for its Finance & Procurement Division to act as counsel and provide legal advice on matters related to commercial transactions, software licenses and technology, and construction and real estate development projects. Applicants are required to have a J.D. and be a member in good standing of the Maryland Bar or equivalents, and have at least one (1) year of professional experience as a law clerk or in a similar capacity. Salary is negotiable based on experience.

Position may be filled at the ACA I, ACA II, or ACA III level.

APPLY DIRECTLY TO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY WEBSITE. NO OTHER WEBSITES (E.G., MONSTER.COM ) WILL BE ACCEPTED.

To view the entire job announcement and apply online, visit www.montgomervcountvmd.gov/hr Click on “Search Jobs,” then select “General Professional” and the job listing is located under job ID: IRC23832.

EOE: M/F/D