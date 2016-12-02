Tammi Thomas | TEDCO

Tammi Thomas has joined the Maryland Technology Development Corp. as its vice president for marketing. She is responsible for the organization’s marketing and communications strategy and will contribute to TEDCO’s organizational strategic operations.

Thomas brings decades of experience to TEDCO in marketing, strategic management, and economic development. Previously, Thomas served as chief of staff to the president and director of university relations and marketing at Bowie State University; vice president for strategic management at Data Solutions & Technology, Inc.; and director of business development and marketing at bwtech@UMBC Research and Technology Park.

Thomas earned a master’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

