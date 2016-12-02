Quantcast
Don't Miss

WBCM, LLC v. BCC PROPERTIES, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2016

Contracts -- Arbitration clause -- Direct benefits estoppel In this appeal we consider whether a non-signatory to a contract containing an arbitration clause can be compelled to arbitrate a claim brought against it by a signatory to the contract, under the doctrine of “direct benefits estoppel,” despite contractual language excluding the non-signatory from arbitration. BCC Properties, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]