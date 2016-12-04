Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hopkins’ Daniels tops Md. university leaders in annual pay survey

One of 39 nationally to top $1M a year

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer December 4, 2016

A new report from The Chronicle of Higher Education shows that 39 private college presidents earned more than $1 million, among them Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels, who made about $1.4 million. The report shows figures from 2014 for executives in both public and private institutions. In June, The Daily Record reported fiscal 2017 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]