Keith Martucci | Kiera DeNoyer | The Baltimore Station

Keith Martucci has been named a volunteer services manager and Kiera DeNoyer a development associate with The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of homelessness and addiction.

Martucci will be responsible for maintaining and growing an informed and engaged body of diverse volunteers, managing many of the organization’s community outreach initiatives and raising awareness for the facility’s therapy programs. He will also assist in strengthening general communications channels and event planning, as The Baltimore Station counts on direct support from local businesses, faith-based groups and other individuals for funding. Martucci has an established track record in coordinating volunteer efforts, public relations and program management. Previous to The Baltimore Station, he worked for entities in both the private and public sectors. He graduated from the University of Alabama.

DeNoyer will help the organization foster donor relations and grow its support network of individuals, businesses and community groups. Among her responsibilities, she will be assisting with some of The Baltimore Station’s signature fundraising events such as the annual Stars, Stripes & Chow chili cook-off in the fall and the Homerun for Recovery event in the spring. She will also seek out synergies with local groups dedicated to likeminded causes. Previously, DeNoyer worked with Business Volunteers Maryland as their partnership coordinator. She is also an AmeriCorps alum and her experience includes AmeriCorps VISTA and serving as a team leader for AmeriCorps NNCCC. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Nazareth College of Rochester, New York.

