Quantcast
Don't Miss

Frederick officials moving to close Flying Dog Brewery deal

By: Associated Press December 5, 2016

FREDERICK — Frederick officials are moving to finalize a sale of 31 acres of city land to Flying Dog Brewery that will enable the company to vastly increase its output. The agenda for Monday's meeting of the Mayor and Board of Alderman includes a public hearing on contingencies of a $2.6 million transaction the city agreed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]