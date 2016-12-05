Quantcast
Md. REIT could borrow up to $200 million under new credit agreement

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2016

A Maryland firm that buys and leases health care facilities recently increased its borrowing power. Bethesda-based Global Medical REIT Inc. could eventually borrow as much as $200 million through the new revolving credit facility, provided by BMO Harris Bank. David Young, CEO of Global Medical REIT, said in a statement that the new credit facility helps the company ...

