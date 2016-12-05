Quantcast
Don't Miss

Germantown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

By: Associated Press December 5, 2016

GREENBELT — Federal authorities say a 46-year-old Maryland woman has admitted to defrauding her employer of more than $1 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said in a statement that Sobeida Maria Laboy of Germantown pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud. Laboy worked in the Chevy Chase branch office of a financial institution. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]