Germantown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

GREENBELT — Federal authorities say a 46-year-old Maryland woman has admitted to defrauding her employer of more than $1 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said in a statement that Sobeida Maria Laboy of Germantown pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud. Laboy worked in the Chevy Chase branch office of a financial institution. ...