Md. political donor pleads guilty to investment fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A political donor and cable news commentator pleaded guilty Friday to federal criminal charges in what prosecutors described as a $30 million investment fraud scheme tied to his health-technology company. Sreedhar Potarazu, 51, an ophthalmogist from Potomac, Maryland, was appointed to serve on the credentials committee to this year's Democratic National Convention, even ...