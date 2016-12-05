Quantcast
Maryland Republicans choose Hogan campaign lawyer as chair

By: Associated Press December 5, 2016

FREDERICK — The next chairman of the Maryland Republican Party is the group's longtime counsel. Dirk Haire also served as counsel to the successful campaign of Gov. Larry Hogan in 2014. The party says on its Facebook page that members elected Haire at group's fall convention Saturday in Frederick. Executive Director Joe Cluster tells The Baltimore Sun that ...

