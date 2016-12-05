Quantcast
Md. man gets 10 years for stabbing his mother to steal Percocet

By: Associated Press December 5, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A man who pleading guilty to stabbing his mother with a steak knife and stealing her prescribed Percocet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday that 32-year-old Paul Tond of Brooklyn had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Prosecutors say on April ...

