Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. court: Prince George’s Co. liable for off-duty officer’s use of excessive force

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 5, 2016

An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer who used excessive force while working as a security guard at a 2010 University of Maryland fraternity party was acting within the scope of his employment even though he was violating a policy prohibiting officers from working side jobs while on light-duty status, a state appellate court has held. Reasonable ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]