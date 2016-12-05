STAFF ATTORNEYS – MD LEGAL AID

Maryland Legal Aid announces two full-time staff attorney positions available to qualified applicants in the Baltimore City office:

STAFF ATTORNEY with 1 to 3 years’ experience to assist victims and survivors of elder abuse and ensure that their rights are protected throughout the criminal justice system. The attorney will be assigned to the Baltimore City office, but will also work on-site at least three days a week in the Baltimore City office of CHANA. This is a two-year grant funded position awarded through the Victims of Crime Assistance (VOCA) program administered through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

STAFF ATTORNEY with 1 to 3 years’ experience in assisting victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to ensure that their rights are protected throughout the criminal justice system. The attorney will be assigned to the Baltimore City office, but will also work on-site at least three days a week in the Baltimore County office of TurnAround, Inc. This is a two-year grant funded position awarded through the Victims of Crime Assistance (VOCA) program administered through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

Anyone interested in applying must submit an updated resumé and cover letter online at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment.